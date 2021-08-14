Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bally’s in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

BALY opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.03 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bally’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.