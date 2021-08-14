Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,640,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 673,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

