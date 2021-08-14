Jobchain Hits Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $207,501.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.32 or 0.00877613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00106881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043874 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

