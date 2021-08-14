John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 330.36 ($4.32). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 327 ($4.27), with a volume of 154,692 shares.

MNZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

