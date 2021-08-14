Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 121,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

