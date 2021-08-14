Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 89,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

