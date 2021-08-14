Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.85% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $85,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $82,207,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $49,995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $249.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

