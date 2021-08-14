JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $118,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 114,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.98. 8,953,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a market capitalization of $478.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.