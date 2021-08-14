JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.9% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.98. 8,953,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. The company has a market capitalization of $478.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

