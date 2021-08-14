JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.