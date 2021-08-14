JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 8.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $84,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73.

