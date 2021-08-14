JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Hits $17.14 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. JulSwap has a market cap of $17.14 million and $1.24 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00153811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.32 or 1.00170522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00874340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,400 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.