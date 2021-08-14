Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jumia Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after buying an additional 448,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,981,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 131,714 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

