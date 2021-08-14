Jupiter Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00135672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00155511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.76 or 0.99957938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

