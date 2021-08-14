JUST Trading Up 10.9% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $154.06 million and approximately $139.07 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00134737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00154079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,334.68 or 0.99968923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.00876896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

