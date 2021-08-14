JustLiquidity Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for $7.46 or 0.00015820 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $3,080.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00153230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.55 or 0.99931830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00869204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 566,079 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

