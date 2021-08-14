K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

KBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.25 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

