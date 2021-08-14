Kadena Trading Up 44.2% Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $71.49 million and $2.49 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00136787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.80 or 0.99792020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00875226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,369,180 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

