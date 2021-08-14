Kalkulus (KLKS) Market Capitalization Tops $35,371.70

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Kalkulus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalkulus has a total market cap of $35,371.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalkulus has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kalkulus Profile

Kalkulus (CRYPTO:KLKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Kalkulus’ total supply is 19,625,671 coins and its circulating supply is 18,950,591 coins. The official website for Kalkulus is kalkulus.trade. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kalkulus is medium.com/@kalkulus_team.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalkulus is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Kalkulus

