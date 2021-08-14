Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Cut by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,168 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $292.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.63. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

