Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 274.1% in July

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 274.1% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.27. 216,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,144. KAO has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26.
KAO Company Profile
