Karura (KAR) Price Reaches $9.02

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Karura has a market cap of $77.81 million and $7.62 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for $9.02 or 0.00019124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00136619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.63 or 1.00229857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00868736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars.

