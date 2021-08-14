Katalyo Price Down 0.9% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.46 million and $27,721.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00135859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00153499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.36 or 1.00513084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00867875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

