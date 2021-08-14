Kattana Trading Down 8.3% This Week (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $178,719.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00007915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00135334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.88 or 0.99870445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.80 or 0.00869663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,239 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

