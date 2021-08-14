Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $488.34 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00012767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $488.34 million and approximately $78.09 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00294732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00035116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.14 or 0.02529807 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 141,525,637 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

