KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,859,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $77,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $19,811,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $39.40 on Friday. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.