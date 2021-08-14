KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 3,866 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after acquiring an additional 315,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,814,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,029,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.