KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 5,535 Shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $313,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,599,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,353,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,702 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLBL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97.

