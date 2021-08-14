KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,301,000 after purchasing an additional 376,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The company has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

