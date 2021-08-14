KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $43.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

