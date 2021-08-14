KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 62 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $145,156,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,851.60. 261,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,592. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,032.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,558.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

