KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 692 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,586,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.51.

MMC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.64. 1,962,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $152.03. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

