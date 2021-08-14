KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,340. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.68. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

