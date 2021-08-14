KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 489.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 690,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after buying an additional 90,424 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 487,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 577,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

