KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

V stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

