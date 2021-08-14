KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.30. 221,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,511. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

