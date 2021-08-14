KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.44 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 111.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.43. 1,416,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

