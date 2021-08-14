KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,810 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.46.

