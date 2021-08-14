KCS Wealth Advisory Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,779,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

