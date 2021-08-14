KCS Wealth Advisory Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.54. 113,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $66.59.

