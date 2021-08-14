KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 6,926 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 348,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.06. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $95.55 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.