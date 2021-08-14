KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of SU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

