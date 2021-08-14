KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. 4,563,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

