KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 2,133 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,879 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.7% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 40.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 84.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 717.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,347. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

