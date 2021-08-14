KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 499,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,489,000 after acquiring an additional 229,293 shares in the last quarter.

VGK traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,893. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

