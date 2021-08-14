KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 193.5% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. 75,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. KDDI has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDDIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

