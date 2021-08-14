KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the quarter. KE makes up approximately 2.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in KE by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,546,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 654,881 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 15,912,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,805,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

