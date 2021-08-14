Keeler Thomas Management LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

