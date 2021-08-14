Keeler Thomas Management LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

DLR stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.10. 477,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

