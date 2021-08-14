Keeler Thomas Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.74. The stock had a trading volume of 603,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

